Newcastle Fans Sing Praises of Rafa Benitez on Twitter Following Team's Top Flight Resurgence

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to pile on the praise for manager Rafa Benitez as the club continues to make a respectable return to the Premier League after a season in the Championship.

Benitez grabbed four points from two matches against Brighton and Stoke, despite rotating his squad considerable over both games.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After the victory over Stoke, Newcastle supporters spotted Benitez speaking with Stoke's Eric Choupo-Moting, with some speculating that a potential move for the forward could be on the cards.

But the main topic of conversation was Benitez's job at Newcastle overall and how fans couldn't be happier with him so far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Here's what they had to say:

Rafa Benitez doing a great job with championship players and a club in crises. — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) January 1, 2018

It’s not been straightforward this season and even with signings, I don’t expect anything on a plate. But I trust Rafa Benitez to do a job that I didn’t think many of his predecessors were capable of doing. #NUFC — Rohan Banerjee (@RBanerjee23) January 1, 2018

Could you imagine thinking Rafa Benitez was not the best available manager for Newcastle at the minute 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jack Colwell (@JackColwell) January 1, 2018

Newcastle United fans are part of one of the best periods the club has seen in some time, with everything the fans have wanted finally looking like it's going to fall into place.

#NUFC win to edge up the table



Rafa Benitez is our manager



Mike Ashley is hopefully on his way out



And the mackems are on their way to league one



What a time to be alive! — Liam Drake (@liamdnufc) January 1, 2018

Even from a neutral point of view, it's great to see a club that's been up and down have such a promising outlook on the future of their club.