Newcastle Fans Sing Praises of Rafa Benitez on Twitter Following Team's Top Flight Resurgence

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to pile on the praise for manager Rafa Benitez as the club continues to make a respectable return to the Premier League after a season in the Championship.

Benitez grabbed four points from two matches against Brighton and Stoke, despite rotating his squad considerable over both games.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After the victory over Stoke, Newcastle supporters spotted Benitez speaking with Stoke's Eric Choupo-Moting, with some speculating that a potential move for the forward could be on the cards.

But the main topic of conversation was Benitez's job at Newcastle overall and how fans couldn't be happier with him so far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Here's what they had to say:

Newcastle United fans are part of one of the best periods the club has seen in some time, with everything the fans have wanted finally looking like it's going to fall into place.

Even from a neutral point of view, it's great to see a club that's been up and down have such a promising outlook on the future of their club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters