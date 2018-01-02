Real Madrid Drop David De Gea Interest as Man Utd Stopper Feels 'Valued' at Old Trafford

David De Gea is reportedly no longer a transfer target for Real Madrid, who will turn their attentions to other targets with the Spain number one apparently feeling settled and valued in Manchester.

The goalkeeper is arguably the best in the world right now, and has been at the top of his game for the past few seasons.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, De Gea has been United's stand out peformer - a pillar of consistent throughout a turbulent period.

He is utterly idolised by adoring Red Devils supporters, and that is part of the reason he wants to star at the club as reported by El Confidential.

The former Atletico Madrid stopper is happy at the club because of how much is he valued, and how popular he is in the eyes of everybody at the club.

There always appears to be worry surrounding De Gea that, with the team under-performing, he will eventually grow tired and leave for a side who can genuinely challenge for all major trophies.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He came within a whisker of signing for Madrid back in 2015, but stayed put thanks to problems with the fax machine processing the paperwork.

De Gea has continued to be linked to the Spanish heavyweights ever since, but it appears now that they will have to look elsewhere.

This January los Blancos are set to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga, but it is thought that they also want a more experienced goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas - Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois has been linked with a move.

The Belgian, who has also played for Real's rivals Atletico like De Gea, has been stalling over a new deal on offer at Stamford Bridge and could be contemplating a change in environment.

