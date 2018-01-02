Reds Legend Jamie Carragher Revels in Late Liverpool Winner Over Burnley With Cheeky Tweet

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Former Liverpool favourite Jamie Carragher is known for his loyalty to the Anfield club, having played over 500 games for the Reds in a career spanning 17 years.

The former England international has since gone on to become a popular pundit on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, forming a perfect partnership with once rival Gary Neville.

He has also become a popular figure on Twitter, accumulating over 1.1m followers since turning his hand to media work. Tweeting ahead of his scheduled commentary stint at Goodison Park on New Year's Day, Carragher gleefully shared his feeling of happiness when Ragnar Klavan netted a late winner for Liverpool away at Burnley.

The 39-year old is known for poking fun at Liverpool's main rivals wherever he can, and social media reaction to the post was as varied as ever.


Some supporters complimented his sense of humour, with Carragher's popularity among Reds fans evidently on display.

(You may be also be interested in Reports Claim Liverpool Set to Play Hardball Over Coutinho Price as They Wait for 'Astronomical' Fee)


Some fans however seemed key to remind Carragher that he was a boyhood Everton fan before joining the Reds as a youth player, a criticism that is often levelled at the former England centre half each time he praises the Red side of Merseyside.

Carragher was part of the commentary team for Manchester United's 2-0 win away at Everton, a result keeps the Old Trafford outfit three points ahead of Liverpool in 2nd place as both sides look to chase down runaway leaders Manchester City.

