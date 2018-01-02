Report Claims Wolves Have Sensationally Beaten Real Madrid to Signing of Highly-Rated Valencia Star

Wolves have pulled off a transfer coup with the news that they have secured the signature of Valencia starlet Rafa Mir, who had looked set to move to Real Madrid.

Reports had earlier claimed that Los Blancos had tied up a deal for the highly rated forward, who was set to take a place in the club's Castilla team, but it appears that the Championship leaders have won the race for the 20-year-old.

That's a serious surprise in Spain. Rafa Mir was thought to have agreed to join Real Madrid to play for their second string, with his contract ending in June.



Tottenham had also been interested in the player. Some coup for Wolves. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 2, 2018

According to Spanish website SuperDeporte, Mir will join the Molineux side on a four-year contract for a fee of €2m.

Mir has made just eight senior appearances for Valencia, but has been in prolific form for Valencia's reserves this season, scoring fifteen goals in nineteen appearances in Spain's third tier.

Reports in Spain that Wolves set to sign Valencia striker Rafa Mir (20) for €2million. Would reunite with Nuno, who gave him his senior Valencia debut. #WWFC https://t.co/lnEvuL7biB — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) January 2, 2018

The swoop for Mir is not the first high profile coup Wolves have pulled since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as manager.

Wolves have already brought in the likes of Diogo Jota on loan from Atletico Madrid and Ruben Neves for £15.8m from Santo's former club, Porto, during the summer transfer window.

After four straight seasons in the Championship, Wolves are currently leading the way in English football's second tier as they look for a return to the Premier League following their relegation in 2012.