Report Claims Wolves Have Sensationally Beaten Real Madrid to Signing of Highly-Rated Valencia Star

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Wolves have pulled off a transfer coup with the news that they have secured the signature of Valencia starlet Rafa Mir, who had looked set to move to Real Madrid.

Reports had earlier claimed that Los Blancos had tied up a deal for the highly rated forward, who was set to take a place in the club's Castilla team, but it appears that the Championship leaders have won the race for the 20-year-old.

According to Spanish website SuperDeporte, Mir will join the Molineux side on a four-year contract for a fee of €2m.

Mir has made just eight senior appearances for Valencia, but has been in prolific form for Valencia's reserves this season, scoring fifteen goals in nineteen appearances in Spain's third tier.

The swoop for Mir is not the first high profile coup Wolves have pulled since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as manager.

Wolves have already brought in the likes of Diogo Jota on loan from Atletico Madrid and Ruben Neves for £15.8m from Santo's former club, Porto, during the summer transfer window.

After four straight seasons in the Championship, Wolves are currently leading the way in English football's second tier as they look for a return to the Premier League following their relegation in 2012.

