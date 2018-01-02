Reports Claim Liverpool Set to Play Hardball Over Coutinho Price as They Wait for 'Astronomical' Fee

The latest reports in the long-running Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona story are that it will take something of an 'astronomical' offer to prize him away from Anfield this month.

The transfer window is officially open now, and the midfield maestro could again find himself the subject of interest from the Spanish giants, who failed to land him last summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Blaugrana tabled a bid of £118m first time round, but Liverpool stood firm over their talisman, and the 25-year-old has been playing magnificently since.

@DaveOCKOP summarised on Twitter by saying: "The talk all summer was that Coutinho wouldn't be sold no matter what, now reports are it will take an 'astronomical fee'. We all know he'll go at some stage but sounds like stance is changing from Liverpool. Best we could realistically hope for is an agreement now for the summer."

There seems to be a suggestion now that the Reds will entertain the idea of selling Coutinho, who seemingly still wants to engineer his dream move to the Nou Camp.

The Times report that Barca would have to offer 'a huge bid in excess of the £118m offer rejected in the summer', and that could finally entice Liverpool into the sale.

Coutinho has been at the club since 2013 and gradually forged a reputation as being one of the very best players in the Premier League over the past five years.

