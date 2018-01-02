Serie A Strugglers AC Milan Look to Hand Spurs' Mousa Dembélé Escape Route in January Transfer Swoop

Serie A strugglers AC Milan are reportedly preparing to offer Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembélé an escape route, as the Belgian international assesses his options in the aim of finding regular first team football.

Dembélé has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot this season, having been rotated with the likes of Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko in midfield.

As reported by Calciomercato, AC Milan are desperate to find some solidity in the centre of midfield, as their expensively assembled side has had a disastrous first half of the Serie A campaign. Despite spending huge sums of money in the summer transfer window, Milan are currently 11th in the league table, a staggering 23 points off league leaders Napoli.

Dembélé has suffered a number of injuries since moving to Spurs from Fulham in 2012, and is believed to be unwilling to extend his contract with the club to beyond its current 2019 expiry date.

I Rossoneri are also thought to be considering Udinese's Jakub Jankto and Seko Fofana, but Dembélé is seen as the ideal option if he can be successfully lured to San Siro.

Spurs are also looking to be active in the January transfer window, as they prepare to compete across the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the new year. Recent reports have claimed that Bordeaux starlet Malcom is top of Pochettino's wish list, but they will face stiff competition from the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal in the race to sign the 20-year-old ace.

Milan will be certain to invest further in the January transfer window, after seeing their aims of challenging for the Serie A title fail spectacularly. The sleeping giants have had to watch on as the likes of Napoli, Juventus and Inter have excelled in the league, leaving them in a position where they might even struggle to compete for the Europa League places.