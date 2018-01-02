Sky Pundit Matt Le Tissier Claims Newcastle Must Spend in January After Shocking Lack of Goals

Matt Le Tissier has told Sky Sports that Newcastle have to spend in January if they are to stay in the Premier League.

The Southampton legend and Sky pundit Le Tissier was assessing what each side needs now the transfer window is open, and didn't hold back when assessing the hapless Magpies, who have won just two of their last 10 games.

Le Tissier said: "I think they need a centre-forward as Joselu hasn't really done it and Dwight Gayle is a bit hit and miss, and then, like a few sides, they need more contributions from midfield.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Their top goal scorers have three goals after 20 games, which is just shocking."





In addition to needing more firepower, the former England international also claimed that a new goalkeeper is another requirement for Benitez's squad.

"Then a top-drawer goalkeeper would help, no disrespect to Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow," he added. "If Rafael Benitez gets those reinforcements he needs then you would back him to keep them in the Premier League but they are in trouble otherwise."

Despite Le Tissier's claims, Newcastle beat fellow strugglers Stoke on New Year's Day, thanks to Ayoze Perez's second half strike.