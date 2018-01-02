Tottenham Hotspur will look to get back into the top five of the Premier League on Tuesday when it faces Swansea City at Liberty Stadium.

Tottenham enters the match in sixth place, one point behind Arsenal but a game in hand. Spurs are seven points behind fourth-place Liverpool.

Tottenham's recent form in the Premier League has been strong. On Boxing Day, the club beat Southampton 5–2, which followed a 3–0 win over Burnley.

Swansea City is in last place in the Premier League with just 16 points. The club recently appointed Carlos Carvalhal as its new manager.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.