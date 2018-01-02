Transfer Guru Tips Monaco Star Thomas Lemar to Pick Reds Over Arsenal in Transfer Battle

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that long term Arsenal target Thomas Lemar would prefer a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. 

The French international and Monaco winger has been a long term target for both clubs. Last summer Arsenal had a £92m bid for Lemar turned down on transfer deadline day; the Frenchman was considered the replacement for Alexis Sanchez at the Gunners who still looks exit-bound at the club. 

But despite making that big offer for Lemar last summer, Kaveh Solhekol claims Arsenal would not be the club of choice for the player himself. Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast on Sky Sports, Solhekol believes Lemar would prefer to play for Liverpool. 

He said (via the Sport Review), "If it was left to Lemar, he’d probably prefer to go to Liverpool if he had a choice between Arsenal or Liverpool."

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Lemar could be a suitable replacement for Philippe Coutinho, whose own transfer saga with Barcelona rages on. Liverpool may have to battle with Arsenal if they aim to sign the Monaco winger in January as reports claim that Arsenal have renewed their interest in Lemar. 


The 22-year-old has continued to impress in France this season. Lemar has four goals and four assists for Monaco this campaign, despite missing over a month of action with injuries.

Meanwhile Liverpool have already spent big this transfer window after splashing out £75m to finally land long term target Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. If the Reds are looking to spend big again on Lemar, it could suggest that they will also be selling some players in the January window; Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho are two names linked with a exit from the Reds.

