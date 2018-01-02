West Brom Make Official Complaint Over Premier League Fixture List Ahead of Crunch West Ham Clash

West Bromwich Albion have made an official complaint to the Premier League over their fixture-packed festive schedule ahead of the clash with West Ham United.

The Guardian has reported that the Baggies are unhappy over the extra recovery time that the Hammers have benefitted from head of Tuesday's contest at the London Stadium.

West Brom only faced Arsenal on New Year's Eve - ensuring that they only have 48 hours to try and recover before facing David Moyes' West Ham side in the capital.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

By contrast, the Hammers haven't played since Boxing Day after their own December 31 game against Tottenham was postponed due to safety concerns, meaning that Moyes' men have had five extra days to prepare for the visit of West Brom.

Baggies chairman John Williams has written to the Premier League's CEO Richard Scudamore to inform him that the supposed favouritism handed to other clubs is unacceptable, especially at this time of year when the matches come thick and fast.

West Brom boss Alan Pardew, who is yet to win a match in charge of the Midlands outfit in seven attempts, has also hit out at the nature of the schedule as he looks to haul his team out of the relegation zone.

He said: “We all know there’s pressure on TV companies for ratings and everything else and games – I understand that. But the league’s got to be stronger and say two days is not right.

“Of course I am (going to make changes against West Ham). There’s some players who won’t be able to cope with that [two games in 48 hours]. I’d be putting them at risk.”

West Brom lie 19th in the division and are without a win in an incredible 19 league fixtures - a run that stretches all the way back to August.

West Ham only lie one place and two points above their midweek opponents, and Moyes himself has also taken England's top flight to task over the ridiculously busy festive period in the past week.

