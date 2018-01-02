West Ham Loan Offer for Ex-Stoke & Blackburn Star Steven N'Zonzi Knocked Back

While hHe has been linked to a number of English clubs already in this transfer window,

it appears that West Ham United have made the first move in an attempt to sign Sevilla's wantaway French international Steven N'Zonzi.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who claim that the Spanish side have rejected a bid from the Hammers to take N'Zonzi on loan for the rest of the season.

A report a few weeks ago claimed that Sevilla had made it clear that they were willing to sell N'Zonzi, with Arsenal and Everton joining West Ham among the interested parties.

David Moyes has confirmed that West Ham are interested in signing Steven N'Zonzi. (Source: Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/oFfPTiNuBH — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 26, 2017

However, they are thought to favour a permanent move over a loan deal, something which Everton appear to be more willing to do than West Ham.

The powerful midfielder is thought to be valued at around £25m by Sevilla, and he has not played for the Andalusian club for six weeks.

N'Zonzi is thought to already be in London, and it seems only a matter of time before a move to an English club is completed.



The 29-year-old has a history with Everton boss Sam Allardyce, having played under him for Blackburn Rovers, where he made 86 appearances.

He then signed for Stoke City, becoming a crucial member of the team. It was only a matter of time before he moved onto bigger and better things, and in 2015 he joined Sevilla, cementing his place in the first team and playing a role in helping win the Europa League that season.

However, he recently reportedly fell out with then-manager Eduardo Berizzo, and it does not look likely that he will ever return to Sevilla.