Argentine Striker Facing Months Out After New Years Firework 'Accident' Leaves His Face Disfigured

Former Argentine International Lucas Viatri is facing a long spell on the sidelines after an "accident with pyrotechnics" has left the 30-year-old striker with severe damage to his face.

Viatri, who joined Uruguayan side CA Peñarol in August, has returned to his hometown of Buenos Aires to rest while the correct form of treatment is being evaluated by doctors.

Former Argentina international Lucas Viatri (30) suffered facial injuries after a “accident with pyrotechnics.”



He is back in his hometown, Buenos Aires, to rest and for further examinations.



"Lucas Viatri suffered an accident with pyrotechnics that affected both eyes," a statement from CA Peñarol, via the Sun, read. "He is in Buenos Aires, where he is resting and examinations are being carried out to establish the relevant treatment.

"There is still no exact time to confirm his return."

Viatri began his career at La Bombonera with hometown side Boca Juniors. The striker worked his way up through the ranks with Azul y Oro whilst also spending time on loan at CS Emelec in Ecuador, UA Maracaibo in Colombia and Chiapas FC in Mexico.

Viatri eventually left Boca Juniors on a permanent basis in 2014 where he moved to the Chinese Super League, joining Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for £1.8m.

The striker lasted just a few months in China before being loaned back to Argentina, joining Club Atlético Banfield in January 2015. Viatri would go on to join Estudiantes on a free transfer in 2016 before moving to CA Peñarol last August.