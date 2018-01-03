Arsene Wenger Hints (Again) at Possible Sanchez Departure Amid Renewed Lemar Interest

Arsene Wenger has hinted at Alexis Sanchez's potential departure from Arsenal amid claims of renewed interest in Moncaco's Thomas Lemar.

The Gunners boss admitted (h/t the Mirror) that he may be open to selling contract rebel Sanchez, whose deal expires in June, if he is able to bring in an 'exceptional' replacement for the Chile striker in the January transfer window.

Lemar was consistently linked with a £92m move to north London from the south of France last summer, but neither Arsenal or other reported suitors took the opportunity to land the forward.

Sanchez himself has been touted to leave the Emirates and head to either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain this winter - and Wenger seemed to suggest that the 29-year-old could be sold if he managed to sign a ready made replacement this month and if Sanchez continued to refuse signing a contract extension.

The veteran manager said: “We are open in any position for the exceptional player who can give us a plus.

“Of course it depends a little bit on the injuries as well and on the other hand I must say it depends on if we manage to extend the contracts of the players who are on the end of their contracts in June.

“It will depend on that as well because we will have to take the consequences of these decisions and respond to it.

(You may also be interested in Ex-England Boss Makes Stunning Prediction About Alexis Sanchez's Next Club)



“We are out there and look of course to do some things yes, but we will do, when is very difficult to say because it is not only on us.”

Many Arsenal fans have grown tired of the media circus surrounding Sanchez in particular and are now more receptive to allowing the ex-Udinese and Barcelona star to leave.

The forward has notched eight goals in 20 appearances so far this term, but had refused to pen a new deal with Arsenal for over 18 months now and plenty of fans now want him to be shown the door.

Lemar, meanwhile, has bagged just two goals in 18 matches as he struggles to replicate last season's astonishing form for Monaco.

