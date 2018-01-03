Barcelona Manager Valverde Insists He Doesn't Know What Will Happen as Coutinho Saga Continues

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed that he is unsure about the future of Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho and that he happy with his current squad despite continued speculation linking the club with the Brazilian.

There is a strong belief that Coutinho will get his desired move to the Camp Nou during the January transfer window, with reports claiming Liverpool's stance has softened but Valverde remained coy on any potential transfer.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's match away to Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey, Valverde was asked to give his take on the Coutinho situation, with AS quoting him as saying : "I don't know. I hear a lot of things and I don't know whether they are true or not.

Barcelona’s Ernesto Valverde on Philippe Coutinho: “He is at another team and we respect the fact that he is at another team. He’s a great player and we don’t know what is going to happen in the future.” #LFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) January 3, 2018

"He is a player for another team. He is a fine player and we don't know what will happen. I really like what I have on my team now. We will see if he comes or not."





When asked about the prospect of a move for Coutinho being delayed until the summer, Valverde replied: "I have nothing to say about him. He is at another club and we respect other club and we respect the player."





Having failed with three bids for Coutinho in the summer, it is thought that the Catalan giants are preparing a bid to match Liverpool's reported asking price of £130m for the Brazilian.

Coutinho has so far scored 12 goals in 20 appearances this season and has been one of Liverpool's standout performers as they sit fourth in the Premier League.