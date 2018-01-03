Barcelona Manager Valverde Insists He Doesn't Know What Will Happen as Coutinho Saga Continues

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed that he is unsure about the future of Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho and that he happy with his current squad despite continued speculation linking the club with the Brazilian.

There is a strong belief that Coutinho will get his desired move to the Camp Nou during the January transfer window, with reports claiming Liverpool's stance has softened but Valverde remained coy on any potential transfer.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's match away to Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey, Valverde was asked to give his take on the Coutinho situation, with AS quoting him as saying : "I don't know. I hear a lot of things and I don't know whether they are true or not.

"He is a player for another team. He is a fine player and we don't know what will happen. I really like what I have on my team now. We will see if he comes or not."


When asked about the prospect of a move for Coutinho being delayed until the summer, Valverde replied: "I have nothing to say about him. He is at another club and we respect other club and we respect the player."


Having failed with three bids for Coutinho in the summer, it is thought that the Catalan giants are preparing a bid to match Liverpool's reported asking price of £130m for the Brazilian.

Coutinho has so far scored 12 goals in 20 appearances this season and has been one of Liverpool's standout performers as they sit fourth in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters