Bayern Munich Sporting Director Admits Interest in Coveted Schalke Star Leon Goretzka

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has admitted the club's interest in highly coveted German star Leon Goretzka, as the battle to sign the Schalke star continues.

Some reports had suggested that Liverpool already had a deal for the German international - whose contract with Schalke expires next summer - tied up, but it now appears that Bayern may be the new favourites to land the star on a free deal this summer.

Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic has now stoked the rumour fires with his comments, as shared by the club's Twitter account.

"Leon Goretzka is a great player, that's clear," he said.

"He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that. But he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him."

Goretzka, who joined Schalke from VFL Bochum in 2013, has scored four goals in 12 appearances in League and Cup for Schalke this season, helping The Royal Blues to second in the Bundesliga table behind only Bayern, who they trail by eleven points at the midway point in the league season.

The 22 year old Goretzka has already scored six goals in twelve appearances for Germany's senior side, and was part of the squad that won the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, where he picked up two individual honours, winning the Silver Boot as joint top scorer and Bronze Ball for the tournament's third best player behind Julian Draxler and Alexis Sanchez.

