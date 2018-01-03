Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Considering January Move for Newcastle's Set Piece Specialist

Burnley have made Newcastle attacker Matt Ritchie a target for the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Sean Dyche is reported as having identified the player as a replacement for the injured Robbie Brady, who is set to be out for the rest of the season after rupturing his patellar tendon.

Aaron Lennon, James McClean and Jordan Jones of Kilmarnock are also thought to be targets for the Clarets. But Dyche is believed to have made a priority of the Newcastle star.

The Burnley boss is an admirer of the player, with his crossing ability and set piece deliveries standing out. Ritchie has dished out five assists in 21 appearances so far this season and is a huge threat as a passer

There are doubts over whether Rafa Benitez would sanction such an exit due to Ritchie's continued impact. However, the Mail notes that the club could be forced into making sales to raise funds for requisite acquisitions if Amanda Stavely's proposed takeover falls through.

Current owner Mike Ashley is still in talks with Stavely and her PCP Capital Partners Ltd firm. But there has been a new development, with the businesswoman registering a new company, Cantervale Ltd, on Tuesday.

Dyche, meanwhile, has done quite well with Burnley this season and has them fighting for a top-six spot in the Premier League. And despite his reputation for developing players, he insists that comes secondary to winning.

“Secondary, as important for me is development of players," he declared. "But the actual job is getting results. Finding a way of getting results."