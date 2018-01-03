Charlie Nicholas Urges Arsene Wenger to Improve Leaky Arsenal Defence in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Former Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsene Wenger to spend money on improving the Gunners' defence in the January transfer window. 

Despite the criticism of Liverpool's defence, it is actually Arsenal who have conceded the most goals out of sides in the top 6, with 26 in 21 matches. 

Nicholas told Sky Sports: "With that money, the top of the list of positions is at least one centre-back – two ideally – but that’s not realistic in this window, so one top centre-back." 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Nicholas also wants Arsenal to find a right back that could push Hector Bellerin, who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates. 

The 55-year old said: "I’m also interested in us getting a right-back to push Hector Bellerin, with Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers also on the list of players I would move on." 

Arsenal's leaky defence has cost them crucial points in recent weeks with Manchester United earning a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Emirates and Liverpool equalising late on to draw 3-3. 

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-ARSENAL

At West Brom on New Year's Eve, Arsenal were denied victory by a controversial late penalty that was converted by Jay Rodriguez. 


All that means Arsenal start 2018 in 5th place but have fallen six points off the Champions League places, following Liverpool's late win at Burnley. 

The Gunners face two potentially season-defining games against Chelsea in the coming weeks with Antonio Conte's side visiting the Emirates tonight in the Premier League before the two meet again in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final. 

Sandwiched in between those two matches is a trip to Championship side Nottingham Forest as Arsenal begin their defence of the FA Cup. 

