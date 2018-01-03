Chelsea Recall Youngsters Kasey Palmer & Ike Ugbo From Respective Loan Deals

Chelsea have recalled youngsters Kasey Palmer and Ike Ugbo from their respective loans, the club's website have confirmed.

Palmer returned to Huddersfield in the summer and made five appearances in the early stages of their debut Premier League season.





But he suffered a hamstring injury and struggled to regain his place in David Wagner's side.

Kasey Palmer and Ike Ugbo have today been recalled from their respective loans...https://t.co/tFTguREp5v — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2018

The 21-year-old midfielder had impressed during the Terriers' promotion campaign last season, netting five goals in 31 appearances.

"Unfortunately my time at Huddersfield has come to an end," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I would like to thank everyone involved at the club but most importantly the fans for their constant support throughout my time.

(You may also be interested in Newcastle Must Wait for Chelsea to Sign a Replacement Before Kenedy is Allowed to Leave)

"The memories which I created here will stick with me forever! I wish the club all the best in the future. Looking forward to the next chapter in my career."

Ugbo, meanwhile, has seen a loan spell at Championship club Barnsley cut short by Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The 19-year-old striker made 18 appearances for the Reds, scoring once in a 3-0 win over Sunderland at Oakwell.

Both players may be matched with new clubs before the end of the month, after Conte revealed that he is unlikely to look to strengthen his first-team squad by recalling some of the club's 34 loanees.

"I don't think this is realistic because the players that we send on loan are playing," he said.

"I don't see a possibility to come back for some players. I remember last January, Kenedy and Musonda [also] came back to improve our squad, but in this transfer window I don't know."