Chelsea Renew Interest in £50m-Rated Juventus Star as Conte Eyes January Recruits

Chelsea have renewed their efforts to snatch Alex Sandro from Juventus with the promise of a reported £50m fee for the attacking full-back.

The Mirror understands that Antonio Conte has pinpointed Sandro's arrival as his main focus during the January transfer window, and hopes to finally ensnare a player he chased hard last summer.

Sandro, who was believed to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge before the reported offer of a new lucrative deal in Turin, was Chelsea's main target last July but ultimately the Blues failed to convince the 26-year-old to join their cause.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Conte is desperate to significantly bolster his senior squad this month ahead of a massive second half of the campaign that will see the Londoners push hard to retain their Premier League crown.

Chelsea currently sit in second place behind Manchester City, but are a whopping 15 points behind Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders with just 16 matches of the 2017/18 season left to play.

We all know this means we’ll get some unknown 28 year old from the German league. I hope I’m wrong but... — SupremeCFC (@PureCfc) January 2, 2018

They also face a mammoth Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona in February, and Conte wants as many new significant additions as possible to lead his side's charge for silverware in the coming months.

(You may also be interested in Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Rules Out Move for Juventus Star But Hints at Possible David Luiz Exit)

Sandro, who has made 19 appearances for Juve this term, is contracted to I Bianconeri until the summer of 2020 but slight murmurings in Italy have claimed that they are open to the possibility of allowing him to leave for the right price.

That has alerted Chelsea to his potential availability and would be a huge coup for Conte if he managed to lure Sandro to west London ahead of other reported suitors such as Manchester United.

The Brazil international has turned out almost 100 times for Max Allegri's team over the past two-and-a-half seasons and would provide serious competition to Marcos Alonso for the left wing-back berth in Chelsea's starting lineup if he were to join.

