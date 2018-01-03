Gabigol Reportedly Close to Santos Return After Torrid Spell in Europe

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Brazilian side Santos are on the verge of bringing back former player Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa on loan, just fourteen months after the player joined Inter.

The forward endured a nightmare first season with the Italian side as then-manager Frank de Boer froze him out of the first-team.

While the Dutchman's reign came to an abrupt end, Gabigol remained confined to the substitute bench and never made the starting team in Serie A for the rest of the season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 21-year-old was subsequently loaned out to Benfica, but has since fared little better in Portugal's top division.

Gabigol is yet to start for Benfica after making only three appearances off the bench in the Liga NOS and Champions League, with the Eagles also mired in troubles.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

It has been reported Benfica are willing to end the Brazilian's loan prematurely, with A Bola one of many bluntly stating Gabigol's time has come to a swift conclusion.

Consequently, Tuttomercatoweb claim Santos are eager to bring back the striker to terra firma, where he will likely get a number of starting roles.

Gabigol plied his trade with the illustrious Santos - making his debut at the age of sixteen - and capped off his career in Brazil by winning the gold medal with the national football team in the Olympics.

