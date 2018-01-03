Garth Crooks Bizarrely Touts Brighton Star to Liverpool for £45m & Demands Consultancy Fee

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Garth Crooks has suggested that Liverpool table a £45m bid for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

The BBC pundit included Dunk in his 'Team of the Festive Period' alongside Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Manchester City's Kyle Walker in a back three, and has been waxing lyrical over the 26-year-old.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Reds, meanwhile, have already signed Virgil van Dijk this month. But Crooks believes that Dunk deserves to be in a top four side, preferably Liverpool, and also reckons that £45m would be impossible for the Seagulls to turn down.

Crooks says that Dunk is worth around £35m in today's market, but that throwing in an extra £10m would ensure smooth sailing. 


As if that wasn't enough, the 59-year-old noted that he should be paid a consultancy fee for his expert insight.

He wrote: "What a result it was for Brighton to take the points against Watford on 23 December. It was Dunk's performance against Watford, and again at Newcastle, that left me thinking he is a top-four defender if ever I saw one. 


"Whether he can mentally cope in that environment would be my only concern, but in terms of his defensive qualities I don't think I've seen a better centre-back this season. I've seen more polished performances but nothing quite so efficient.

"It struck me that Liverpool could do themselves a great service by making an audacious move for Dunk. What would he cost - £35m in today's grossly over-inflated market?

"Offer £45m and I've no doubt Brighton boss Chris Hughton would drive him to Anfield himself. Could Brighton afford to turn that down? Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool would suddenly have two towering defenders who know how to defend. They should be paying me a consultancy for this column!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters