Garth Crooks Bizarrely Touts Brighton Star to Liverpool for £45m & Demands Consultancy Fee

Garth Crooks has suggested that Liverpool table a £45m bid for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

The BBC pundit included Dunk in his 'Team of the Festive Period' alongside Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Manchester City's Kyle Walker in a back three, and has been waxing lyrical over the 26-year-old.

The Reds, meanwhile, have already signed Virgil van Dijk this month. But Crooks believes that Dunk deserves to be in a top four side, preferably Liverpool, and also reckons that £45m would be impossible for the Seagulls to turn down.

Crooks says that Dunk is worth around £35m in today's market, but that throwing in an extra £10m would ensure smooth sailing.





As if that wasn't enough, the 59-year-old noted that he should be paid a consultancy fee for his expert insight.

🙄 When you hear that Garth Crooks thinks Liverpool should spend £45m on Brighton's Lewis Dunk...#LFC pic.twitter.com/dRcGf5DiGy — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 3, 2018

He wrote: "What a result it was for Brighton to take the points against Watford on 23 December. It was Dunk's performance against Watford, and again at Newcastle, that left me thinking he is a top-four defender if ever I saw one.





"Whether he can mentally cope in that environment would be my only concern, but in terms of his defensive qualities I don't think I've seen a better centre-back this season. I've seen more polished performances but nothing quite so efficient.

"It struck me that Liverpool could do themselves a great service by making an audacious move for Dunk. What would he cost - £35m in today's grossly over-inflated market?

"Offer £45m and I've no doubt Brighton boss Chris Hughton would drive him to Anfield himself. Could Brighton afford to turn that down? Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool would suddenly have two towering defenders who know how to defend. They should be paying me a consultancy for this column!"