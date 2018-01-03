New Bayern Munich signing Sandro Wagner has received a glowing seal of approval from Javi Martinez after he completed his move back to the Allianz Arena.

The former Hoffenheim star made the return to his old stomping ground when the January transfer window opened on New Year's Day, and has begun getting reacquainted with the surroundings that he grew up in as a Bayern youth product many years ago.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Martinez - who made the switch to the Bundesliga giants from Athletic Bilbao in August 2012 - expressed his happiness at seeing Sandro bolster Jupp Heynckes' senior ranks.

And the defender also revealed which former Bayern star his new teammate reminded him of after coming up against the 30-year-old on a number of occasions throughout Bayern's contests with Hoffenheim in the past.

Martinez said: "Whenever I came up against Sandro, I always knew: 'man, it's going to be uncomfortable today.' He reminds me of Mario Mandzukic."

Martinez's comments will no doubt give Sandro a welcome boost after he officially completed his £11.8m transfer to Germany's capital at the turn of the year.

The Germany international is expected to play backup to first-choice goalscorer Robert Lewandowski during his two-and-a-half year stay, but there will be plenty of games for Sandro to feature in given Bayern's hectic fixture schedule.

Meanwhile, Martinez also offered up his opinion as to whether he would remain with Bayern or opt to head back to Spain when his contract runs out in the summer of 2021. Martinez has featured 162 times for the club's first team, but stated that he would love to play in another league before he called time on his professional career in the far future.

He added: "I feel incredibly well in Munich and want to fulfill my contract by 2021 in any case.

"I'd love it to see new countries and gain experience. I do not want to rule out switching to the U.S. at the end of the career, for example."