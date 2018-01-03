Jupp Heynckes Suggests Bayern Munich Will Not Sign Another Player in January

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has suggested that the club will not make another signing in the January transfer window.

The signing of striker Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim for €13m has been confirmed, but it appears he will be the only addition to the Bundesliga champions' squad this month.

Heynckes has hinted that Bayern have concluded their business following the early acquisition of Wagner.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"He is a type of player who has developed very positively in recent years and has become a national player. I think he can help us," said the veteran coach - quoted by TZ. "Sandro is very welcome."

Heynckes added that the forward was signed only due to the transfer holding 'no risk at all', and to provide some welcome backup for Robert Lewandowski.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

But Bayern may still look to complete the signing of Schalke’s Leon Goretzka, as the transfer would not go through until the summer. The midfielder, who has been at the centre of reports linking him with a move to Bavaria, is out of contract in the summer.

Goretzka is expected to choose Bayern over a number of other interested parties, although it remains to be seen whether a deal will be agreed this month.

Bayern's players and staff are currently undertaking a training camp in Doha during their winter break, before they return to action with a trip to Bayer Leverkusen on January 12th. Heynckes, 72, has overseen a significant improvement since stepping in for the dismissed Carlo Ancelotti .

