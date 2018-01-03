Juventus Have Reportedly Reached an Agreement for Marko Pjaca to Join Schalke on Loan

Juventus star Marko Pjaca looks set to join German side Schalke, after they reached an agreement with the Old Lady to sign the player on loan for the rest of the season.

Pjaca joined the Italian side in 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal. He made 19 appearances for the club in his first season, scoring one goal, before a cruciate ligament injury ended his campaign early in March last year.

The Croatian international returned towards the end of 2017, but has yet to make an appearance for Juventus this season since coming back from injury.

It has been recently reported that a loan move for Pjaca to Schalke is looking likely according Bild Journalist Marc Siekmann.

Agreement reached between Juventus and Schalke 04 for Marko #Pjaca: he will join Schalke on loan until June, €1M + 500k add ons. 🇭🇷 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2018

Now that claim has been backed up after Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Juventus and Schalke have reached an agreement for the Croatian star.





Romano further supported his claim with another tweet a few hours later, saying: "Marko #Pjaca will join Schalke 04 #transfers."

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the club's plan to send Pjaca on loan on Wednesday.





According to ESPN, the 50-year-old said: "I don't need any more players -- I would just risk getting even more confused.

''Pjaca is not getting much of a game so he is going to leave on loan so that he will come back to us stronger than before."