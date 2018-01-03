Juventus Target Emre Can Set to Stay Put at Liverpool Until the End of the Season

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can won't be joining Juventus this month, despite the many rumours linking the German to the Serie A side.

Can has been a target for the Old Lady for some time now, and it was believed that he would complete the switch to Turin when the transfer window opened up in January. 

However, according to journalist Marc Behrenbeck, he won't be joining Juve during this window. Additionally, Max Allegri has confirmed that he has not asked the Italian side to pursue the Liverpool star.

"Emre Can? I've asked nothing to the club," the manager is quoted as saying by Calciomercato's Lorenzo Bettoni. "We have an important squad. It is important not to lower the quality of the team and remain focused on our targets."

Can's Liverpool contract is set to expire in June, so he is now free to negotiate terms with other clubs. Juve do have the option of getting him to commit to a pre-contract agreement, which would see him make the move in the summer.

Liverpool do stand a great chance of losing the player for nothing in the summer, so it would be to their benefit if he's sold in January, albeit not for a significant amount.

Juve aren't the only club interested in taking Can to Italy either, with Napoli said to be in the running as well. There are also several other clubs in Europe hoping to land him on a free transfer at the end of the season. So it would probably be in Juve's best interest to tie a deal up this month.

