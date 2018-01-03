Leicester City Target André Almeida Faces Wait as Benfica Decide on His Future

Leicester City target André Almeida continues to wait for Benfica to make a decision over his future.

Portuguese media outlet O Jogo reports that Benfica are chasing Roma right-back Bruno Peres to join them on loan for the rest of the season and if he does arrive Almeida could well be allowed to leave.

Leicester initially were prepared to pay around £6m for Almeida but Benfica are expected to up their asking price for the 27-year old to £13m.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Leicester are in the hunt for a right-back after they lost Danny Simpson to injury during the 2-2 draw against Manchester United before Christmas.

His replacement Daniel Amartey was promptly sent off in the same fixture and missed the Foxes' 2-1 loss at Watford on Boxing Day.

Leicester would lose again at Liverpool before their four game winless streak was ended by a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield on New Year's Day.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The improvement in the Foxes under Claude Puel has been huge, with the Frenchman taken them from the edge of the relegation zone to 8th, four points behind 7th placed Burnley.

Almeida has been a regular starter for Benfica since he joined the club in 2012 from União de Leiria. In total, he has made 150 appearances for the Eagles and has helped the club to four Portuguese league titles in succession.

He was involved in Benfica's two trips to the Europa League final but they would lose on both occasions to Chelsea in 2013 and Sevilla in 2014.