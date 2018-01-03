Marc Albrighton Claims Adrien Silva's Delayed Leicester Debut Was 'Worth the Wait'

Marc Albrighton has backed his new Leicester City teammate Adrien Silva to succeed at the King Power stadium, and claimed the Portuguese midfielder's debut was 'worth the wait' after a late registration during the summer meant the player could not officially join the Foxes until 2018.

A £22m signing from Sporting CP, Silva finally made his debut for Leicester during their 3-0 New Year's Day victory over Huddersfield,.

The 28-year-old finally completed his move to Leicester after the Foxes missed the chance to register the move last summer by a mere 14 seconds - preventing the Euro 2016 winner from playing for his new club until January.





The 28-year-old made his first appearance for Leicester in the win over Huddersfield, as he was used as a late substitute within the game and Albrighton is convinced that there is more to come from the new star.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"He has obviously got the quality in his feet and that is why we signed him, for his technical ability, it is second to none." Albrighton said as quoted by ESPN.





"He will be eager to prove, as he has done to the lads in training, to everyone that he can do the other side and cope with the English game.".

Silva's next chance to make his first start for Leicester comes against League One Fleetwood in the FA Cup on January 6.