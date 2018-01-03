Mesut Ozil Says He is 'Proud' to Play for Arsenal Amid Transfer Speculation

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said that he's 'proud to play for a big club like Arsenal' amid the recent transfer speculation surrounding the former Real Madrid player.

The German international has recently been linked with a move away from London, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona interested in the 29-year-old.

Arsene Wenger has insisted that no approach has been made for the contract rebel - whose deal with the Gunners runs out in the summer.



Ozil was questioned on why he decided to join Arsenal at a mock press conference with

children from the Young Gunners fan club, via Sky Sports,





"Because of the history and the amazing players. I'm here to learn, to grow up and to show my talent for this club," the German said.

"This club has made me bigger. I'm so proud to play for a big club like Arsenal."

Teammate Alexis Sanchez is another Arsenal player who looks likely to leave in the summer, as he came close to a move to Manchester City in the summer transfer window.



Even though Ozil is yet to agree on terms to stay on beyond June 2018, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is confident that Ozil is enjoying his time in London.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Wenger said: "I believe he wants to stay, he is not to be convinced [to sign a new contract]. You don't want anybody to leave and you see where we stand on that. But at the moment, it's very difficult. Until the end of the season we know what it is, but after that, I cannot tell you."

Ozil looks set to start for Arsenal on Wednesday evening when they come up against rivals Chelsea at the Emirates.

The Gunners sit in sixth - now six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool - and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their stalemate with West Brom on Sunday.

