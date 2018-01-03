Newcastle Must Wait for Chelsea to Sign a Replacement Before Kenedy is Allowed to Leave

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Newcastle United have been told they must wait for Chelsea to sign a replacement for Kenedy before they let the Brazilian leave Stamford Bridge. 

Rafa Benitez was interested in signing Kenedy on loan in August but that move fell through. Now as the January transfer window opens, the Chronicle report that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that it will be “impossible” for Chelsea to sell or loan any of their first-team squad unless they are replaced. 

Conte said: "Our squad is not big. For this reason I think it's impossible to send on loan one player or to sell one player, if we don't take another player." 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Newcastle may face competition from Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow who are also interested in taking the 21-year old on loan. 

Kenedy has made only three appearances for Chelsea this season with all of those coming in the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian has only made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea, that came in the 4-3 victory over Watford in May. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Successive away victories at West Ham and Stoke have lifted Newcastle up to 13th in the table after a dreadful run of form throughout November and the early part of December which saw Newcastle pick up just one point in 9 games. 

Rafa Benitez's side have a potential banana skin in the FA Cup 3rd Round on Saturday when they host League Two leaders Luton Town. 

The Spaniard may also have half an eye on Newcastle's next league game when Swansea visit St James' Park. 

