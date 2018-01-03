PSG Looking to Sell Wantaway Winger Goncalo Guedes in January Window

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to cash in on Goncalo Guedes – currently on loan at Valencia – in the upcoming transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been enjoying his football on Spain’s south-eastern coast – having a hand in eight goals in 13 appearances this season – helping his side move into the top three in La Liga.

Spanish outlet Marca have reported that PSG need to raise funds due to the Financial Fair Play pressure they’re under, given how much they’ve spent on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

The Parisian club were initially expected to sell Guedes in the summer, but these latest reports state that he could be sold in the upcoming window, with a number of clubs interested in the Portuguese star.

Valencia are looking for a way to bring Guedes in on a permanent basis, even though PSG haven't put a price tag on the winger.

However, they could face competition from Arsenal, as Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen to bring in the former Benfica player, in a bid to help rebuild his squad in case Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil depart in the summer.

Guedes joined PSG for €30m in last January's transfer window but has failed to settle in the French capital - making only eight Ligue 1 appearances.

The Parisians will be looking to offload the wantaway player as they look to recoup money to stave off the threat of being in breach of FIFA's Financial Fair Play rules in the summer window.

Guedes however, will want to play regular football as he looks to build on his form to build up his chances of going to this summer's world cup.

