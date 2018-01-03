Raheem Sterling Dedicates Goal to Injured Man City Teammate Gabriel Jesus

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Raheem Sterling performed a classy gesture to injured teammate Gabriel Jesus after his goal against Watford on Tuesday night.

Manchester City re-extended their lead to fifteen points at the summit of the Premier League after dispatching Watford at the Etihad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The result came after Crystal Palace ended Pep Guardiola's eighteen-game winning streak in the league, but City bounced back impressively, as ever.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, as well as own-goal, saw the Sky Blues continue their mount for an undefeated domestic season.

The club confirmed Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament damage in the draw at Selhurst Park on New Year's Eve after falling in awkward fashion.

The Catalan manager gave an update on the situation after the victory, as the Mirror reported: "Gabriel will be out for four to six weeks, or a little bit longer, but hopefully as soon as possible."

The former Barcelona manager has previously criticised the congested fixture list as being too intense and a risk to every players' fitness

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/GettyImages

After scoring in the first minute against the Hornets, Sterling dedicated his celebration to the Brazilian with his trademark 'phone call' gesture.

Sterling is arguably enjoying his finest ever season and is flourishing in Guardiola's attack-frenzy system with eighteen goals to his name - fourteen coming in the league.

Gabriel has performed admirably since making the leap from Palmeiras in January 2017. After notching seven goals and four assists his first few months last season, the 20-year-old has been directly involved in ten league goals this campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters