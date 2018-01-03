Raheem Sterling Dedicates Goal to Injured Man City Teammate Gabriel Jesus

Raheem Sterling performed a classy gesture to injured teammate Gabriel Jesus after his goal against Watford on Tuesday night.

Manchester City re-extended their lead to fifteen points at the summit of the Premier League after dispatching Watford at the Etihad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The result came after Crystal Palace ended Pep Guardiola's eighteen-game winning streak in the league, but City bounced back impressively, as ever.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, as well as own-goal, saw the Sky Blues continue their mount for an undefeated domestic season.

The club confirmed Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament damage in the draw at Selhurst Park on New Year's Eve after falling in awkward fashion.

The Catalan manager gave an update on the situation after the victory, as the Mirror reported: "Gabriel will be out for four to six weeks, or a little bit longer, but hopefully as soon as possible."

The former Barcelona manager has previously criticised the congested fixture list as being too intense and a risk to every players' fitness.

#alômãe @gabrieljesus33 today’s win was for you my bro, I pray you have a speedy recovery! 😇 pic.twitter.com/s5hraIBRuF — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 2, 2018

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/GettyImages

After scoring in the first minute against the Hornets, Sterling dedicated his celebration to the Brazilian with his trademark 'phone call' gesture.

Sterling is arguably enjoying his finest ever season and is flourishing in Guardiola's attack-frenzy system with eighteen goals to his name - fourteen coming in the league.

Gabriel has performed admirably since making the leap from Palmeiras in January 2017. After notching seven goals and four assists his first few months last season, the 20-year-old has been directly involved in ten league goals this campaign.