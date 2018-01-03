RB Leipzig Cheif Rules Out Selling Striker Amid Interest From Real Madrid & Liverpool

It would be "unimaginable" for RB Leipzig to sell Timo Werner given then club's long-term ambitions in the Bundesliga, according to the club's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.

Werner, whose dream move to Real Madrid was thrown into doubt recently, has been one of the most exciting prospects in German football since moving to the Red Bull Arena in 2016.

The German international has been attracting a lot of interest from across Europe over the last two seasons. However, Mintzlaff insists that Werner is vital to RB Leipzig's lofty ambitions.

Timo Werner's 2017 goals, by body part:



Right foot • 20

Left foot • 5

Header • 6



When he gets into goal scoring situations, you expect the net to ripple. He never gets too high or too low, a mentality which many great goalscorers have. Many different types of finishes too. pic.twitter.com/WoqGUBlo9M — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) December 31, 2017

"Timo is an extremely important player for us, the face of the club," Mintzlaff told Bild, via AS.

"He has taken very big steps with us and we plan to continue in the long term, anything else is unimaginable today.

"Of course, we cannot shy away from the market and if someone plays a good World Cup, then we're obviously happy for them, but a contract is a contract.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

"We are not - and will not be - a selling club and in the medium term we aim to establish ourselves among the top clubs in Germany."

The 21-year-old was originally a hot prospect at hometown club VfB Stuttgart - whose stellar academy has also produced the likes of Mario Gómez, Sami Khedira and Joshua Kimmich.





However, the Confederations Cup winner was unable to show his goalscoring ability at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, scoring just 14 goals in 103 games.

Werner has already reached a tally of 33 goals for die Roten Bullen in 55 appearances, with an equally impressive record of seven goals in 10 games coming for the German national team.