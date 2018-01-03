Report Claims Lack of Suitable Replacement Is Only Thing Saving Mark Hughes From Stoke Chop

Under pressure Stoke manager Mark Hughes is set to remain in charge of the Potters for at least their upcoming FA Cup tie with Coventry City, as the club hierarchy assess their options for the future.

The Potters are currently sitting in the relegation zone in the Premier League, having collected only two wins from their last 10 league games, leading to ugly confrontations between fans and players early last month.

According to The Telegraph, the club are contemplating the Welshman's future, but have found a stumbling block in the lack of available and satisfactory successors.

The ongoing poor run of form has led to understable discontent at the bet365 Stadium, with banners imploring the 54-year-old to leave the club decorating the ground.

However, veteran Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam has come out in defence of his manager and maintained that the club can get out of their current rut under Hughes, declaring: “Of course I’m disappointed to see banners against the manager, who has done a wonderful job here.

“Fans have an opinion and we respect that. Times are tough, let’s not hide from it, and we’re under pressure – that’s us as a group, manager, staff and players.

"We have to take the flak. We thoroughly deserve it at the moment and it’s only us who can change it.

“Fans backed us during the game but it’s still hard to hear at the end because I think he’s done a great job. He’s transformed this club and hopefully he gets the opportunity to take us to the end of the season.

“We can turn this around. We have got characters in the dressing room and if we can get one or two maybe in the window to liven it up, a couple of fresh faces, and see where that takes us.”

Stoke face Coventry away in the FA Cup on Saturday the sixth of January, before travelling to Hughes' old hunting ground Old Trafford to face Manchester United, although it remains to be seen whether Hughes will still be in charge to face his former side.

