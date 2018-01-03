Unbelievable Stats Unveil Former Manchester City Striker as Worst on FIFA 18

Depsite their reputation as a near inimitable goalscoring force, it has been revealed that one of Manchester City's former marksman is statistically the worst striker on FIFA 18.

As per data collected by Fut Bin, former City forward David Faupala has been unveiled as the least prolific striker available in the video game's popular feature Ultimate Team.

Despite the 20 year old boasting a fairly reputable 62 rating in the game, by no means the lowest in existence on FIFA, and on the market for the fairly high price of 4,000 coins on PlayStation, he has the lowest average number of goals scored.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Frenchman, who announced his departure from Pep Guardiola's side in November 2017 via Social Media, but is still labelled as a Manchester City player on the game, has a measley average of 0.07 goals in the 14,030 games he has been involved in at the time of writing.

However, his evident lack of composure for the majority of FIFA players has not inhibited some users from using Faupala to good effect, with this gem of a finish recently posted on twitter.



The striker was acquired by the Manchester Club back in 2015 from Ligue 1 side Lens as a precocious 18 year old, but is now a free agent having failed to find a new club since his departure.

Despite his undesired title as the least prolific striker on Ultimate Team, he did have a much more respectable ratio on the real pitch for City, scoring in his only appearance for the first team against Chelsea in the FA Cup in February 2016.