Under Pressure Southampton Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Reveals Lack of Confidence Following Palace Loss

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Southampton squandered the lead at St. Mary's against a dogged Crystal Palace outfit on Tuesday night, as the away side fought to turn the tide with second half goals from James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.


Despite starting the game well, with a jubilant Shane Long breaking his mammoth run of 35 goalless games, the Saints simply didn't show the required fight to come away with three points in a Premier League fixture.


With one win in 13 matches manager Mauricio Pellegrino is cutting a drawn figure on the touchline and is under serious pressure.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Speaking during the post match interview to the club's official Twitter account, the frustrated coach revealed: "Difficult night because the history changed completely in the second half. We show another phase. We give them the possibility to be in the game.


"We play five metres deeper in the second half and allow them to cause us some troubles. We maintain the ball, but not with the strength of target to go and score the second goal.

We never read the game in the right way. Sometimes play more simple, more clinical, even more when you are 1-0."


The Argentine put the loss down to: "lack of confidence of the players. Sometimes we pass the ball backwards and not go forward with intention to be dangerous. Sometimes just passing to pass the time. This is when the confidence is not high, when you try to keep the result."

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-CRYSTAL PALACE

He claimed the level wasn't high enough: "We played much better at Old Trafford than today. My players are the same, except Jeremy and Ryan, but sometimes the lack of confidence affects everything."

When questioned about the security of his job he claimed: "I prefer to assume risk in this job and prefer to make mistakes, than to do anything. Sometimes I do the right thing, sometimes not, but we are responsible.

"I feel fear for other things, not about football. I feel responsible and am disappointed because we lost, but I don’t feel fear."

