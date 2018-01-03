Video Shows Manchester United Fans Chanting Wayne Rooney's Name During Everton Win

A video on social media has emerged of Manchester United fans chanting Wayne Rooney's name during their 2-0 win over Everton on New Year's Day.

The footage on Twitter shows Rooney receiving warm applause from the United fans, despite reports that Rooney was being abused who had travelled across to Merseyside. The United fans chanted Rooney's name as he came over to take a corner and also sang their song about him becoming the new Pele.

Having left Everton for Manchester United in 2004, Rooney is a legend at Old Trafford. He scored a club record 253 goals in 559 appearances for the club and has a trophy cabinet that would envy any footballer.





He has won the Premier League title five times, the League Cup three times and the FA Cup once. Rooney also won both major European trophies while at United, lifting the Champions League in 2008 and the Europa League in 2017.

After falling out of the first team in 2016/17, Rooney returned to the club where it all began for him in August and scored on his second debut for the club against Stoke.





It was a difficult start to the season for Everton, who were 18th after nine games when Ronald Koeman was sacked following a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Arsenal.

Sam Allardyce arrived at the club and has overseen an unbeaten run of six games which has seen Everton climb away from trouble.





That run was ended by a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth before United came to Goodison Park and took the points.





The Toffees travel to Liverpool in the FA Cup on Friday night before returning to Premier League action when they face Tottenham at Wembley.