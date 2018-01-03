West Brom Boss Pardew Blames Cramped Fixture List After Narrow West Ham Defeat

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Alan Pardew bemoaned the short time between fixtures as his West Brom side narrowly lost 2-1 away to West Ham on Tuesday night.

A brace from Andy Carroll, including a 94th minute winner, cancelled out James McClean's early effort to pile more misery on the Baggies.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pardew said: "the two-day turnaround cost us in the end, we just ran out of legs.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We just couldn't keep going and to concede in that manner is absolutely heartbreaking for the players."


West Brom went into the break 1-0 up after McClean's hugely deflected goal looped over Adrian's head. But their performance in the second half was a shadow of their efforts in the first.

"We should've done a bit better second half, but we did good in the first half, we were probably the better side.

"But second half we conceded a bit too much for my liking and unfortunately we've been undone."

The dying minutes of the game proved to be thrilling as both sides looked to snatch a final winner, but Pardew said that maybe accepting a point would've been the wiser decision.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"We perhaps should've taken it to the corner and grinded out a point, but we're under pressure to get a win and we'd committed players forward.

"In that scenario when you're under the pressure we are and the run we're on, I can understand it. I'm frustrated that we've done that but I can understand it."

West Brom had less that 48 hours rest before the fixture, having faced Arsenal on New Year's Eve, with the tiredness of the Baggies players showing on several occasions throughout the game.

"It was a bit unfortunate to lose Matty Philips in the warm-up, that just shows you the pressure we're under in the two games. 

"We had players hanging at the end, [Craig] Dawson hasn't played a lot of football, how he got through the second half I don't know."

"With two day's turnaround, some of the effort we put in was amazing."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

When asked about the incident involving Jake Livermore, Pardew was reluctant to speak heavily on the matter. 

The England international was ushered down the tunnel after a confrontation with some home fans after he'd been substituted

"He wouldn't have gone into the crowd unless he was provoked."

The result still leaves West Brom 19th in the Premier League table, only above 20th-placed Swansea on goal difference.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters