West Ham Fans Question West Ham Owners' Decision to Send Robert Snodgrass on Loan

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

West Ham fans have clamoured together in the attempt to bring on-loan winger Robert Snodgrass back to the London Stadium. The championing of his name came after the Scotsman bagged himself a brace for his current club Aston Villa against Bristol City in the Championship earlier this week.

However, West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady does not buy into the pleas of Hammers fans, admitting that the club may have made the mistake of signing him.

In her column in The Sun (via Football.London) she said: "Robert Snodgrass wasn’t exactly a triumph, while Hammers fans could name several foreign players who added little.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"The obvious fact is we need one or two who the manager believes will be a real plus. But no bargains that fall apart under the Prem’s pressure."

Snodgrass joined Villa in the summer for a season-long loan and has become a mainstay in Steve Bruce's Villa side, where he has scored five goals and assisted six.

His performances in the Championship haven't gone unnoticed from Hammers fans, as they joined in unison on Twitter to question the decision to let him leave on loan:

Hammers fans have been pretty vocal about other topics too of late, with Cheikhou Kouyate's performance against West Brom in midweek coming in for some criticism from a number of other supporters.

Snodgrass arrived from Hull City for the fee of £10.2m, but the winger made just eight starts for the Hammers, failing to recreate the form displayed at his former club. 

Now at Aston Villa - who sit fifth in the Championship table - Snodgrass aims to send Steve Bruce's side back into the Premier League.

