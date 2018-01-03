West Ham Fans Vent Anger at Cheikhou Kouyate Performance Despite Win Over West Brom

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

West Ham fans have stressed their anger over the performance of Cheikhou Kouyate against West Brom in midweek, despite their side earning a crucial three points late on.

The Hammers overcame a James McClean opener to win 2-1, thanks to an Andy Carroll brace, though Kouyate's performance came under scrutiny from Hammers fans.

In Tuesday's game, the Senegalese midfielder failed to provide the adequate protection for the West Ham defence and was caught out in position leading to West Brom's goal. Hammers fans took to Twitter to speak upon Kouyate's poor performance. 


Here are just a few tweets:


It has been a season full of contrasts for Kouyate, who has struggled to live up to the season prior where he was one of the key figures at the club. 


Hammers boss David Moyes will demand more from his midfielder as he is tasked with the job to steer the Hammers from the doom of relegation. 

West Ham sit in 16th place and travel to Wembley on Thursday to take on Tottenham in a quick turnaround of fixtures. Moyes may look for more security in midfield and could call upon Reece Oxford, who was recalled from his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach

