West Ham Fans Vent Anger at Cheikhou Kouyate Performance Despite Win Over West Brom

West Ham fans have stressed their anger over the performance of Cheikhou Kouyate against West Brom in midweek, despite their side earning a crucial three points late on.

The Hammers overcame a James McClean opener to win 2-1, thanks to an Andy Carroll brace, though Kouyate's performance came under scrutiny from Hammers fans.

In Tuesday's game, the Senegalese midfielder failed to provide the adequate protection for the West Ham defence and was caught out in position leading to West Brom's goal. Hammers fans took to Twitter to speak upon Kouyate's poor performance.





Here are just a few tweets:

Looking back at the West Brom goal last night. Kouyate should have been subbed and dropped to U21’s. I hate to see a player ball watching like that. He’s fault totally. — ⚒⚒⚒⚒Joel ⚒⚒⚒⚒ (@nice1bruvva) January 3, 2018

Kouyate was woeful again and has been all season. Not sure why he is still a guaranteed starter. Always caught out of position, poor passing game and never drives forward with the ball. He is very much a passenger in our midfield at present. He doesn’t warrant a starting position — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) January 2, 2018





Kouyate was absolute shite, like playing with 10 men — Adam (@adambrown93) January 2, 2018

Kouyate: the honest single worst performance I have seen by a professional footballer. Lost. — bobtheiron (@bobtheiron) January 2, 2018

It has been a season full of contrasts for Kouyate, who has struggled to live up to the season prior where he was one of the key figures at the club.





Hammers boss David Moyes will demand more from his midfielder as he is tasked with the job to steer the Hammers from the doom of relegation.

West Ham sit in 16th place and travel to Wembley on Thursday to take on Tottenham in a quick turnaround of fixtures. Moyes may look for more security in midfield and could call upon Reece Oxford, who was recalled from his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.