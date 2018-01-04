Antonio Conte Seems to Take Dig at Chelsea Bosses: 'I’ve Rarely Been Given the Players I Asked For'

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed he has 'rarely been given the players he asked for', in the aftermath of the pulsating draw with Arsenal on Thursday.

The Italian was not best pleased at having seen his side drop two points after entering injury time 1-2 up thanks to goals from Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso. Gunners full-back Hector Bellerin was on hand to hit a stunning equaliser for the home side.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Throughout the game Blues striker Alvaro Morata had a host of golden chances to put the visitors out of sight to leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table - but the Spaniard suffered an utter nightmare in front of goal.

Speaking to Italian reporters after the game, as quoted by Football Italia, Conte revealed he has been hard done by when it comes to being delivered the players he felt he has needed in his career.

He said: "I do not aim high with my requests, especially as in my history I’ve rarely been given the players I asked for. I always ended up at clubs who were running an austerity programme.

"I just try to do my work. If someone arrives, good, if they don’t, then that’s fine too. I have to continue my work, either way."

Despite his apparent lack of backing at Juventus and now Chelsea, Conte has still enjoyed success as a manager, winning Serie A three times, the Supercoppa Italiana twice and the Premier League once of course last season.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are active in the transfer market in January - the west Londoners have been linked with moves for Alex Sandro, Ross Barkley and Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar.

