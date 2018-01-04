Arsene Wenger Hints at January Exit for Alexis Sanchez as Gunners Boss Eyes Replacements

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that he may be willing to listen to offers for Alexis Sanchez in January.

The Chilean international is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners rejected a £60m bid in the summer from City, though they now face the prospect of losing him for free in June.

As reported in the Daily Mirror, Wenger told a packed press conference admitted that he was in the market for any player that would significantly strengthen his squad, though his side would have to delve into the transfer market to sign high-quality replacements should he allow players such as Sanchez to go.

“We are open in any position for the exceptional player who can give us a plus.

“Of course it depends a little bit on the injuries as well and on the other hand I must say it depends on if we manage to extend the contracts of the players who are on the end of their contracts in June."

It is rumoured that Arsenal remain interested in long-term target Thomas Lemar, and see him as the ideal replacement for Sanchez. The Frenchman turned down a move to the Emirates in August, but Wenger remains keen on trying to sign him, despite interest from rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere's contracts also expire at the end of the season, with many Arsenal fans frustrated that the club have allowed the players the opportunity to leave for free at the season's end.

The Gunners boss admitted his side face repercussions for allowing that to happen, saying; “It will depend on that as well because we will have to take the consequences of these decisions and respond to it.

“We are out there and look of course to do some things yes, but we will do, when is very difficult to say because it is not only on us.”

The Gunners shared the spoils with Chelsea in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Wednesday night, but face a tough battle in their quest for Champions League qualification, currently sitting five points behind Liverpool who occupy fourth place.