Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele Reportedly Not Keen on the Potential Signing of Philippe Coutinho

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele does not want Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to join the Catalan giants, according to Don Balon. 


The Frenchman is not keen on the Brazilian making a move to the Nou Camp, as it would potentially hinder the ex-Borussia Dortmund man's playing time.

Dembele signed for Barcelona in the summer for a club-record fee of £96m. The France international was brought in to replace Neymar Jr. who made a world-record £200m move to PSG in the summer.

The report also claims that Dembele told his close friends that he hopes that the deal for Coutinho falls through. Dembele has barely featured for Barcelona this season, mostly down to injury. 

The Catalan giants face Celta Vigo, in the first leg of their last 16 Copa del Rey tie on Thursday night, and the French winger is reportedly set to make his long awaited return against the Celticos.

It is quite strange to hear this news coming out of the Barcelona camp. With the likes of Denis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic failing to produce this season, many would believe that the signing of Coutinho would be welcomed with opened arms by the Barcelona players, but in the case of Dembele this does not seem to be the case.

As for Liverpool, they will need to forget the ongoing rumours of a possible transfer away for Coutinho and focus their attention on their upcoming FA Cup third round fixture against local rivals Everton on Friday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters