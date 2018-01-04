Chelsea Make Contact With West Ham Over Shock Andy Carroll Move as Blues Close in on Ross Barkley

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Chelsea have held early talks with Andy Carroll's entourage over the prospect of a cross-city move from London rivals West Ham, while a deal for Everton's Ross Barkley is also nearing completion.

Carroll scored his first goals of an injury-hit season as his double gave West Ham a vital 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday night, and Chelsea's interest in the striker is thought to be growing.

The Daily Mail claim that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to recruit cover for Alvaro Morata, and that other potential targets have so far proved difficult to bring in.

Carroll joined West Ham from Liverpool for a fee of £15m in 2013, going on to score 32 goals in 123 games for the Hammers.

Despite being out of contract in the summer, Chelsea are thought to be willing to pay a £15m fee to snare Barkley in January. The midfielder, who missed out on a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer due to injury problems, has recently returned to training following a hamstring tear.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said of Barkley this week: "I think that we are resigned and the club was resigned before I got here that we're going to lose Ross and I can't see that changing."

In total Barkley has 27 goals in 179 appearances since making his Everton debut in 2011.

