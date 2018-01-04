Chicago Fire Set to Offer Former Man Utd & Bayern Star Schweinsteiger Bumper New Deal for 2018

January 04, 2018

Chicago Fire are closing in on a deal to keep midfielder Bastian Schweinsteger at the club throughout 2018, Sam Stejskal of MLSSoccer.com reported on Wednesday.

Fire have reportedly begun the negotiations for the German to extend his contract for another year after impressing in his debut campaign.

Stejskal goes on further to say that the contract would see Schweinsteiger sign with an option to extend for the 2019 season as well.

The new contract would keep the 33-year-old as a Designated Player, although salary numbers are still yet to be revealed.

In MLS, the Designated Player Rule, sometimes known as the ‘Beckham Rule’, allows clubs to have up to three players on their books who reside outside of the MLS’s financial regulations, due to either the size of their wages or the transfer fee paid for the player.

Notable former Designated Players in the MLS include David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard.

Schweinsteiger made 25 appearances for the 'Men in Red' last season, as they reached the MLS Playoffs for the first time since 2012.

After having a trophy-filled career at Bayern Munich and a mixed experience at Manchester United, the German international is joining a host of other players who have migrated to the United States as their league continues to expand.

