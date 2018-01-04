Coutinho Has Already Picked His Barcelona Squad Number But There's a Catch

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho’s move to Barcelona may be further along than publicly stated, as the Brazilian has apparently already selected his squad number for his new club.

However, the jersey number Coutinho has eyed up comes with a hitch.

According to Diario Gol, via the Mirror, the Brazilian has set his sights on the number seven shirt, which he last wore back when he played for Inter.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

The only problem is that the number seven is currently assigned to midfielder Arda Turan.

Coutinho is getting ever closer to his desired move to the Nou Camp, with Barcelona desperate to finalise the deal in January.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The La Liga giants, who failed with three bids in the summer (the highest being £114m) are reportedly willing to make an offer in excess of £130m.

Whilst the likelihood of Coutinho moving to Barcelona are close to becoming a sure thing, his desired squad number will only be his if Arda Turan vacates the Catalan giants. Turan has failed to make a single appearance in La Liga this season and seems destined to make his departure.

A number of clubs, including Premier League side Everton, are reportedly interested in the Turkish international.

