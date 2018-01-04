Former Real Madrid & Inter Star Wesley Sneijder Close to Move to MLS With LA Galaxy

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Dutch midfield maestro Wesley Sneijder is closing in on a move to the United States with MLS side LA Galaxy.

The former Real Madrid and Inter star has been with Ligue 1 club OGC Nice since August but has reportedly struggled with life in France. Marca are reporting that his stay with Nice could be cut short in favour of a move to Los Angeles. 

The 33-year-old has certainly been around, with this proposed move to LA Galaxy making it the sixth club Sneijder will have played for. He has previously enjoyed stints at Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Galatasaray, and most recently with Nice. 

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Sneijder is also the most capped player for the Netherlands of all-time. He has represented his country at three World Cups, including the 2010 edition in South Africa where the Netherlands reached the final. 

The proposed move to America does little to fight the MLS' reputation as a retirement league. At LA Galaxy alone, big European stars such as David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Ashley Cole, and Robbie Keane all moved to the club for the final years of their careers. At 33 himself, this could be Sneijder's last move before retirement. 

A serial winner, Sneijder has won league titles of all four of his previous clubs before he made the move to Nice; he also won the Champions League with Inter in 2010. Sneijder could revive LA Galaxy's success should the move materialise, the Los Angeles club finished bottom of the MLS Western Conference last season. 

