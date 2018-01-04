Greek Starlet Mavropanos Set for £2m Arsenal Switch as Wenger Confirms Reports Over Move

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal will sign talented Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos after media speculation suggested so on Wednesday.

The Gunners manager was quoted by ESPN reporter Mattias Karen on Twitter as he revealed that Mavropanos would be joining the Premier League side this month.

However, Wenger moved to quell any potential over-the-top reactions to the transfer by stating that the 20-year-old would be sent out on loan to continue learning his trade.

The Guardian had reported that Mavropanos was in line to complete a sensational £1.9m switch to Arsenal from current club PAS Giannina in his homeland.

The newspaper alleged that the centre-back is viewed as one of the brightest Greek stars to emerge in the past decade and that a possible loan in Germany's Bundesliga would be the ideal place for him to hone his craft in the second half of the campaign.

Greece's Under-21s coach Antonis Nikopolidis was also quoted in the Guardian's piece on Mavropanos, and the former goalkeeper explained why he believed that Mavropanos had what it takes to play in England's top flight.

Shkodran Mustafi Claims He Only Cares About Arsenal Stars Commitment Amidst Contract Saga

He said: “He has a lot of potential. He is young and very strong. His physicality is a big asset and essential for him to be successful in the Premier League. He’s a player who is constantly developing, and he has made tremendous progress over the last few years.

“Apart from being very strong, he is also very effective in the air, relatively quick and a player with great personality. He is a work in progress and I am sure Arsenal will be able to develop him even more.”

Mavropanos, who joins an elite band of Greek defenders in one of Europe's top five leagues including Roma's Kostas Manolas and Dortmund's Sokratis Patastathopolous, only joined Giannina from Apollon Smyrnis' Under-20 squad in January 2016.

He had only featured four times for his new club before this term, but has made 16 appearances in all competitions and bagged his first senior goal in the 2-0 opening day victory over Asteras Tripoli in August.

