James Tarkowski Commits Long-Term Future to Burnley With New Contract to 2022

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski has given the Clarets a huge boost after committing his long-term future to the club with a new contract that will now run until June 2022.


Tarkowski, who had been linked with linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of the now open January transfer window, has been in fine form for Burnley this season after more than adequately filling the left by Michael Keane's summer departure to Everton.

His form, combined with the fact that his existing contract was due to expire at the end of next season, had led to speculation a bigger club could prise him away.

Yet 25-year-old Tarkowski, a January signing from Brentford midway through Burnley's 2015/16 Championship promotion campaign, has chosen to pledge himself to Burnley instead.

"We felt it appropriate to offer James a new deal on two levels. He's done well in the Premier League and secondly his contract was out of sync," Burnley boss Sean Dyche said.

And Tarkowski may not be the only Burnley player penning new terms, with Dyche also revealing, "there's a few more we are talking to".

Burnley remain seventh in the Premier League table after an incredible first half of the season, but a string of poor results during the festive period has seen the plucky Clarets finally lose touch with the top six. Eighth place Leicester are now just four points behind.

Next up for the team is an FA Cup third round tie away at Manchester City on Saturday. City will start as strong favourites, but the Premier League leaders would be expected to use a second string team for the game, offering Burnley a potential opportunity to cause an upset.

