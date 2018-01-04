Leicester Prepared to Sanction Riyad Mahrez Deal in January On One Condition

Leicester City have reportedly struck an agreement with Riyad Mahrez which would allow the 26-year-old to leave the club in January, so long as a substantial offer is received.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer after he submitted a formal transfer request, but after being subject to just one bid from Serie A side Roma - who he was not interested in joining - he remained at the King Power Stadium.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

A report earlier this week revealed Foxes manager Puel was set to discuss Mahrez's future at the club, but according to France Football (via the Metro) the Algeria international remains eager to join a top six club in the Premier League - despite having returned to his best form under Claude Puel in recent months, who was appointed in October following Craig Shakespeare's sacking.

With Arsenal facing the prospect of losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City in the near future, reports have suggested that the Gunners are preparing to table an offer for Mahrez, which the Foxes would reportedly accept should it meet their valuation of their star player.

Riyad Mahrez performances this season:



22 games 📅

7 goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

8 assists 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯



Not a bad start to the season 👏👏👏



Will he leave Leicester in January? pic.twitter.com/urlcCuugtz — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 1, 2018

The 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year was the subject of three offers from Roma last summer, with the £32 bid said to be £8m short of Leicester's price-tag for the 26-year-old.

Mahrez has made 23 appearances for Leicester so far this season, notching seven goals and providing seven assists - with five of his goal scoring contributions coming in his last four games.

With games still to focus on throughout the January window, Mahrez's teammate Marc Albrighton has insisted that the club will not allow transfer speculation to derail the 26-year-old's performances.

Albrighton told the Leicester Mercury: “We just carry on as normal while there is speculation. We can’t influence anything. We have to keep playing how we can play and help players like Riyad do his best and stay focused on playing football for Leicester City.

"We will have no problems doing that. He has been fantastic for us all season and the speculation has been there from the start.“He has just got on with his business as usual and he will continue to do so,” he added.