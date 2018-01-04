Liverpool Emerge as Surprise Potential Destination for Alexis Sanchez as Contract Saga Continues

Liverpool have become the latest club to be linked with a possible move for Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

There had been rumours that the sought-after Chilean had agreed a deal with league leaders Manchester City, but it now appears that may not be the case, despite Sanchez' apparent desire to leave the Emirates.

According to the Express, reports in Spain suggest that City may miss out on Sanchez, with Pep Guardiola set to go back on a promise made to Sanchez when City failed to sign him in the summer.

The report claims that City told Sanchez they would renew their interest in him in the January window, but it now appears that Guardiola has had a change of heart over the attacker.

With Sanchez hopeful to end his Arsenal career as soon as possible, Liverpool could be the ones to benefit from the situation.

The report claims former Liverpool star John Aldridge has urged his old club to make a move for the Chilean as he could be the perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho, saying: “Liverpool made a real statement of intent when they paid £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk.

“And now they should put in a sneaky £40m offer to try and get Alexis Sanchez out of Arsenal. The absence of Philippe Coutinho from the Liverpool team yesterday fuelled rumours that he may be on his way to Barcelona sooner than we expected.

“But that would not be so much of a concern if they could nick a player like Sanchez.”

Sanchez has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Arsenal this season, and continues to remain one of the Gunners' key players despite the rumours around his future.